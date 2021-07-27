Advertisement

Man found guilty in 1976 Marinette County camper killings

Raymand Vannieuwenhoven trial
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 84-year-old man has been found guilty in the 1976 murders of a couple found dead at a Marinette County campground.

On Tuesday, a jury found Raymand L. Vannieuwenhoven guilty of two counts of 1st Degree Murder. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26.

The jury returned the verdict after listening to a week of testimony in the trial.

The jury found Vannieuwenhoven responsible for killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys on July 9, 1976. The couple was camping at McClintock Park in the town of Silver Cliff when they were attacked.

Autopsies showed Schuldes, 25, was shot in the neck and died instantly. Matheys, 24, was sexually assaulted then shot twice. Her body was found in a wooded area outside the park. Evidence from the sexual assault was submitted, including DNA.

Years went by without a hit in the DNA database. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office started working with the company Parabon Nanolabs on DNA analysis.

In the fall of 2018, a genealogist was able to narrow down a suspect pool to a family with ties to the Green Bay area -- the Vannieuwenhovens.

Investigators did surveillance on one of the Vannieuwenhoven sons and obtained a garbage bag from his home. Socks, a bandage and an inhaler were set to the crime lab for testing. It was confirmed that he wasn’t their suspect.

They moved on to another brother. A detective had coffee with a second Vannieuwenhoven brother and took the man’s cup for DNA analysis. He was not the match.

The next subject was Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, who lived in the Town of Lakewood. A deputy approached him and asked him to take a survey. The deputy asked Raymand to seal the envelope. Saliva from the envelope was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. The complaint states that it was found to be the single source male DNA profile developed from semen found on Ellen Matheys’ shorts.

“Our investigators, through proper and careful preserving of evidence of that assault, was vital in bringing us where we are today,” Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve said at the time of the arrest.

Vannieuwenhoven was arrested and charged in March of 2019.

