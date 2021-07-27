Advertisement

Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office charged a 68-year-old man who is accused of abandoning a dog on the side of a road in Texas.

A witness captured it all on video, which was posted on social media and has been viewed more than a million times.

You can see a man get out of a Jeep, take a leash off a Siberian husky, get back in the vehicle and take off – leaving the dog behind, chasing the car.

According to a post on Instagram, the woman who recorded the video called the sheriff’s office to report what had happened. She is a dog rescuer and helped the Siberian husky to safety.

Officials say the dog is in good health and was placed with an animal rescue stakeholder in the area.

Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescues said the husky was placed into a foster home and has been named Nanook.

PUPDATE ON THE PUP... What a day...the pup is safe in his new foster home. The family has named him Nanook. Once he is...

Posted by Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso on Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and another arrest is expected.

“These crimes against our voiceless animal victims are taken seriously, and we actively seek to hold suspects accountable for these cruel acts,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

UPDATE::: July 23, 2021 El Paso, Texas – The incident at the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance in El Paso...

Posted by El Paso County Sheriff's Office - EPCSO on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Aaron Rodgers lands at Austin Straubel Airport ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp.
UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay after reports he plans to play for Packers
Fox Crossing Police investigate a fatal stabbing. July 26, 2021.
Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made
Police dispute claim of planted evidence
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence
Grand Chute robbery suspects
Police arrest final Grand Chute armed robbery suspects

Latest News

COVID-19 is running rampant in Florida.
Unvaccinated people are suffering inside a Fla. hospital
Members of Team USA's surfing team spoke to CNN's Will Ripley about what it's like to be part...
Surfers from Team USA discuss sport's Olympic debut
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Mayor Jerry Demings of Orange County, Fla., right, is sounding the alarm as the number of...
‘We are now in crisis mode’ amid COVID-19 surge, says mayor of Fla. county home to Disney