Ground broken on new N.E.W. Community Clinic facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ground has now been broken on a new multi-million dollar community clinic in Green Bay.

The $4.5 million N.E.W. Community Clinic will be located on Green Bay’s west side, at the corner of North Broadway and Mather Street.

Officials say the clinic will be able to combine some of its west side locations into a single one, making it easier for patients.

”It’s the stories of those who unexpectedly lose their job, and then you’re without healthcare benefits. You now have a sick child who has an ear infection in the middle of the night, and how am I going to afford antibiotics and make sure my child is well? So those stores come back to us often, that without our clinic, people wouldn’t have the care that they need,” said Kim Freanzen, the CEO of N.E.W. Community Clinic.

The clinic is expected to open next spring.

Tuesday’s groundbreaking ceremony was held on the 50th anniversary of the organization’s first clinic - which is known as the Green Bay Free Clinic - opening its doors for the first time.

