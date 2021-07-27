Green Bay Packers fan excited for Rodgers return to Titletown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With the return of Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay for the season, many fans are feeling relieved for his return.

“As long as he’s back Packers are going to be looking good. Davante Adams if he’s on board to and Za’Darius Smith and all those other guys are on board I think were going to have a heck of a good year,” Shawn Morrison an Appleton Packers fan said.

The appearance of the quarterback signals that the MVP is ready for training camp, but talks of his time at Lambeau coming to an end are getting fans nervous.

“I really hope that he can get something figured out. I really hope this isn’t his last dance. I hope that we can get 5, 6 years left with Rodgers,” Hayden Socha a Green Bay Packers fan said.

Socha said while he is happy Rodgers is back, he can’t help but still feel hurt about the QB’s wishy-washy attitude.

“There’s so much stress with all the post on instagram and all that stuff. I think that Packer fans just want to have security and feel confident with their future,” Socha said. “I think that both sides should just put aside their differences and come together, not for for them or their personal selves but for the fans. because that’s who they really need to support is their fans all over Wisconsin and through the nation”.

Jerry Vales, a Packers fan from Chicago said if he is going to leave, he might well end on a high note.

“As a packer fan I want the team to do well and he’s only one person, but having him on the team makes us an instant contender again,” Vales said.

Rodgers will start training camp with the team on Wednesday.

The first game for the Packers is August 14 against the Huston Texans.

