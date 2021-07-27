De Pere Firefighters buy special equipment to rescue kids trapped in hot cars

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - By this time of the summer, nearly every year, many fire and police departments start receiving panicked calls from people about children or pets trapped inside hot cars.

It’s enough of a concern one local fire department actually purchased new equipment to help reach victims faster and safer.

Whether it’s a day that makes you beg for air conditioning, or it’s just a beauty from mother nature, it’s not always the temperature outside that’s a concern for firefighters.

“The statistics show the outside temperature can be as low as 57 degrees out, which isn’t very warm, and the car can heat up enough if a child is left alone in there,” says De Pere Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief of Training and Safety Eric Johnson.

He has been on the calls.

He’s seen parents frantic because their child got locked inside a car, or a dog somehow hit the lock button.

Nationwide, in 2019, Johnson says 53 children died after being stuck inside hot cars.

Thankfully, no children locally have died, but Johnson says firefighters have seen heat stroke or other complications, like organ damage, from children getting too hot.

“The problem with young children is their bodies rise three to five times more, because of their little stature than an adult, so they heat up faster and get overheated quicker,” explains Johnson.

He says on an 80 degree day, temperatures can reach deadly levels in less than 10 minutes.

By the time rescue crews get there, Johnson calls it a ‘dire emergency,’ leaving them no choice but to break a window.

“When we get the call, time has already ticked away,” he says. “Parents are scrambling to find a way to open up the car. When we finally get on scene, we’re in panic mode. We’re already behind the power curve when we get called.”

So last summer, De Pere Fire/Rescue went searching for a solution.

Firefighters found a special tool designed specifically for emergency crews to open a locked door or window in seconds, but without breaking it.

De Pere now has three such tools, all ready to use, but firefighters hope they’re never needed.

Johnson says cracking a window in hot weather just doesn’t cut it.

Better yet, take kids into the store with you, he advises.

To keep kids from accidentally locking themselves in a car while playing, he suggests always leaving cars locked at home.

“Especially if you’re going out of town, you don’t think of it, but take both sets of keys with you so if one gets locked in there, you still have a backup set to unlock the car quickly,” he adds.

