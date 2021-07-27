Damage, power outages reported in overnight storms

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Overnight storms caused damage in Northeast Wisconsin.

There are reports of downed tree branches and thousands of power outages.

Wisconsin Public Service lists 39,769 customers without power. We Energies lists about 7,835 customers without power.

“After strong-to-severe storms overnight, another round of thunderstorms will track through central/eastern Wisconsin this morning,” says First Alert Meteorologist David Ernst. “These storms could also be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Storms should hang on through mid-morning, but we’ll be drying out by the lunch hour. Only a stray shower or storm would be expected for the rest of the day.”

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

SEND US PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: after overnight storms, you might see something similar on your morning drive—tree branches in the road like these in the westbound lanes of West Mason on the far west side of Green Bay. Slow down. #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/fCPCMW4zqe — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.