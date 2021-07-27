Advertisement

Damage, power outages reported in overnight storms

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Overnight storms caused damage in Northeast Wisconsin.

There are reports of downed tree branches and thousands of power outages.

Wisconsin Public Service lists 39,769 customers without power. We Energies lists about 7,835 customers without power.

“After strong-to-severe storms overnight, another round of thunderstorms will track through central/eastern Wisconsin this morning,” says First Alert Meteorologist David Ernst. “These storms could also be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Storms should hang on through mid-morning, but we’ll be drying out by the lunch hour. Only a stray shower or storm would be expected for the rest of the day.”

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

SEND US PHOTOS AND VIDEOS: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

