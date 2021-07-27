Authorities: La Crosse County triple homicide suspects may be in Green Bay area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed in finding two men who are wanted for their suspected connection to a triple homicide in the La Crosse area last week, adding they may be in the Green Bay area.

According to the La Crosse County Sheriff, authorities are searching for 41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao.

The Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle identified as a 2005 Mercedes-Benz S sedan was believed to have been used during the killings. That vehicle was then found abandoned in eastern Brown County during the past weekend, just east of Green Bay, according to the Sheriff’s Office..

Authorities add Rattanasack’s last known address was in Wausau, while Thao’s was in Holmen.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office says they believe both suspects may be armed, saying evidence at the homicide scene indicates at least one handgun was used.

If you have information regarding the location of Thao or Rattanasack, you’re asked to call your area law enforcement agency’s emergency number, Crime Stoppers, or the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office and Non-emergency dispatch numbers, which can all be found below.

Crime Stoppers: 608-784-8477

Sheriff’s office: 608-785-9629

Non-emergency dispatch: 608-785-5942

Authorities identified the victims of the homicide this past weekend as 24-year-old Peng Lor, 24-year-old Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney.

The three men were found dead on July 23 in front of the entrance to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton.

According to authorities, the three men had been staying at a hotel in Onalaska, located about 10 miles southwest of the crime scene, in the day or days leading up to the killings.

Investigators also believe that the homicides occurred between 2 and 4:57 a.m., the time that two employees of Milestone Materials discovered the bodies, on Friday. According to the release, all three victims were observed on surveillance cameras in the La Crosse area on Thursday, the day before the homicides.

As previously reported, officials said that the victims likely knew the person or people who killed them, and were killed at the site that their bodies were located. Officials added that no employees of Milestone Material are connected with the murders.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.