Assembly Republican promises “forensic examination” of Wisconsin ballots

Voting machine in Wisconsin
Voting machine in Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican head of the Wisconsin Assembly elections committee says she will ensure there is a “comprehensive, forensic examination” of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election at the same time the state’s nonpartisan audit bureau conducts a review.

The broadened investigation announced Monday comes amid pressure from former President Donald Trump and other national Republicans to take a closer look in Wisconsin.

President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by just over 20,000 votes.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud. Democrats have derided calls for more investigations as feeding into conspiracy theories and lies that Trump actually won the state.

