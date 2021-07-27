Advertisement

2 charged after infant found with third-degree burns, broken arm

By Gray News Staff and 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police have arrested two people on child neglect charges after police discovered an 11-month-old child had suffered severe burns and other injuries.

Evansville police tell WFIE the infant’s father, Khauyl Hunter, and his girlfriend, Aisha Kinyanjui, were arrested Tuesday after investigators discovered the girl’s condition a day earlier at a gas station.

The infant was taken to a hospital by ambulance, where doctors said the baby suffered third-degree burns on 15% of her body, mainly on her face and buttocks. They also discovered the child was suffering from a broken left arm.

The burns were so severe, the baby was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis. The child also suffered from dehydration and appeared to be wearing a diaper that had been soiled for several days.

Hunter and Kinyanjui were placed in the Vanderburgh County Jail, where records show both are being held without bond.

Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.
Left: Aisha Kinyanjui. Right: Khauyl Hunter.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

