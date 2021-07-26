Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - No arrests have been made in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Fox Crossing Sunday.

At 6:43 p.m., officers responded to an address in the 1100 block of Valley Road for a 911 hang-up call. As they drove to the scene, officers were informed that the caller was claiming someone had killed his girlfriend.

Police arrived to find a 26-year-old man claiming someone entered his apartment and stabbed his 30-year-old live-in girlfriend and killed her.

Police found the victim unresponsive in the apartment. She died from her injuries.

The man was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment of wounds he suffered during this incident.

No names were released.

Police say the scene is “active and the investigation is ongoing.” Again, no arrests have been made. Police did not identify a possible suspect.

The Wisconsin State Crime Lab and State Patrol are assisting with the investigation.

If you have information, call police at (920) 720-7109.

