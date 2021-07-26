Things to know for EAA AirVenture 2021

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The “World’s Greatest Aviation Celebration” is back at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh.

EAA AirVenture is July 26-Aug. 1.

Highlights of the week include the 75th (Plus One) flying demos to commemorate the end of World War II and the daily air shows.

Night air shows are Wednesday and Saturday.

The Goodyear Blimp will arrive Monday. The Wingfoot Three is the newest addition to Goodyear’s fleet.

“Through the years, there’s a special excitement when attendees arrive at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and one of the first sights they see is the iconic Goodyear Blimp parked on the grounds or in the air overhead,” said Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs, who coordinates AirVenture features and attractions. “Goodyear has been an important AirVenture exhibitor for many years and it’s always a great to see that Oshkosh has made the ‘Blimp-Worthy’ list of America’s major events.”

Guten Tag, Oshkosh! The Luftwaffe A400M Atlas has arrived for #OSH21! pic.twitter.com/LKcqxn1Xjl — EAA (@EAA) July 25, 2021

Some of the world’s best aerobatic performers will fly.

If you happen by the warbirds area at #OSH21, this bright orange Beech UC-43 (the military version of the Staggerwing) is certainly easy to spot. 📸 Elayna Hall pic.twitter.com/veTqDvaY2K — EAA (@EAA) July 26, 2021

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

The fly-in was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s back this year with some virus safety protocols.

People who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to wear masks. Staff will not ask for proof of vaccination.

There will be sanitizing facilities and disinfection across the grounds. Ventilation will be increased.

Theater in the Woods, pavilions and outdoor facilities will operate at reduced seating capacity.

There will be fewer exhibitors in indoor buildings.

Some events will not be held due to inability to implement social distancing. That includes special dinners and receptions.

SHUTTLE FROM AUSTIN STRAUBEL INTERANTIONAL AIRPORT

People who do not want to deal with the EAA AirVenture traffic can catch a shuttle from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.

It’s a partnership between GRB, Executive Air, Jet Air and Lamers.

A shuttle bus will be offered three times a day to the fly-in and three times a day back to GRB.

“When you factor in the price of gas and parking, the Lamers shuttle is really an affordable way to get to and from Green Bay to Oshkosh.” stated GRB Airport Director Marty Piette, A.A.E. “The shuttle will be great for area residents who want to spend a day at AirVenture as well as for pilots who fly in to GRB, park their planes at one of our Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) and then head down to this great aviation event.”

Here’s the daily schedule:

Monday, July 26th- Saturday, July 31st

8:00 a.m.: GRB to OSH

Noon: GRB to OSH

2:00 p.m.: OSH to GRB

4:00 p.m. GRB to OSH

6:00 p.m. OSH to GRB

8:00 p.m. OSH to GRB

Sunday, August 1st

8:00 a.m. GRB to OSH

2:00 p.m. OSH to GRB

6:00 p.m. OSH to GRB

