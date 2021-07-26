STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE TONIGHT

Isolated storms are possible this evening, and any storm that develops before sunset could be strong. But, there’s a more widespread threat for strong storms late tonight... after 10 p.m. A cluster of storms should emerge out of northwestern Wisconsin and track south/east into early Tuesday morning. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and hail will be possible with these storms... especially northwest of the Fox Valley.

Some showers or storms may linger into Tuesday morning, but we should be drying out by the afternoon. The higher humidity continues with lows staying in the upper half of the 60s tonight. Tuesday won’t be quite as hot, but we should still get into the middle 80s for a high. An isolated storm is possible through Tuesday afternoon.

A round of more widespread storms should develop by Wednesday afternoon. Some of these storms could be strong. Rain may linger into Thursday morning as a front pushes through Wisconsin, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. The humidity will drop over the course of the day, and it will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Lows should be into the upper 50s as skies clear out Thursday night. Friday will likely turn out to be the nicest, most comfortable day this week. Highs will be in the upper 70s with low humidity. There will be a chance for scattered storms on Saturday, but Sunday is looking dry.

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: SW/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

WEDNESDAY: E/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Scattered strong storms... tracking from north to south. Heavy rain in spots. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and humid. Lingering showers or a storm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken with PM storms likely. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Lingering showers... mainly early. Cooler with falling humidity. PM sunshine. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds with scattered storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Seasonable with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76

