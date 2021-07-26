STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE BY THIS EVENING

It will be a sunny start to your day, but skies may be a bit smokier compared to this weekend. Wildfire smoke is filtering into the region due to our upper level winds coming out of the West bringing in wildfire smoke from the West coast. Otherwise, it will be dry for most of the day, but by late this afternoon a few isolated storms could pop up in the Fox Valley and also in the far North. The better chance of storms comes late this evening as a could front drops in from the north.

This evening, storms will track into the Northwoods. Some storms could be strong to severe. The storms should weaken with time, and they’ll shift southward overnight. Some lingering showers or storms will be possible tomorrow as well. It will be another muggy day, but highs will likely stay in the mid 80s.

Another round of storms should develop Wednesday afternoon. Some rain could linger into Thursday morning as a cold front pushes through Wisconsin. The humidity will drop over the course of the day, and it will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Lows should be into the upper 50s as skies clear out Thursday night. Friday will likely turn out to be the nicest, most comfortable day this week. Highs will be close to 80° with low humidity. Look for lower 80s this weekend with an isolated chance for storms on Saturday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: W VEER NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine, hot, and muggier. PM storms NORTH, spreading south overnight. HIGH: 89

TONIGHT: Scattered strong storms. First north then moving south. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and humid. Lingering t’showers. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with PM storms likely. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy. Cooler... humidity drops through the day. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.