State DPI: School district racism probe deficient

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Public Instruction says a southeastern Wisconsin school district’s investigation into complaints of racism was shoddy.

Jessie Mchomvu filed a complaint with the Cedarburg School District last year alleging her bi-racial child heard another student at the high school praising Kyle Rittenhouse and vowing to drive a vehicle through Black Lives Matter protesters.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting two people to death during a police brutality protest in Kenosha last August.

According to DPI, the district hired an outside investigator who interviewed Mchomvu and a district employee and concluded there was no evidence of racial harassment or bullying.

DPI officials on Friday found the district failed to develop enough facts to make any determination and ordered a new investigation.

