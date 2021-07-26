St. Mary Catholic Schools makes masks optional for students in new school year

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Mary Catholic Schools in the Fox Valley says masks will be optional for students when the new school year starts.

The Catholic school system announced COVID-19 protocols Monday for the 2021-22 school year.

Vaccinations are recommended for students and staff but won’t be required to attend or work at school.

Although masks will be optional in the school buildings, they may be required on buses, at field trips, and during some co-curricular activities. Also, liturgical celebrations and masses with students will follow the protocols of their respective parishes.

The schools will continue sanitizing and hygiene practices and other health protocols based on guidance from the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay.

In an open letter to parents, Superintendent Dan McKenna cited vaccines being available to everyone 12 and older, 85% of seniors adults being vaccinated, and 51% of the state’s population getting at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to support relaxing last year’s policies. McKenna noted St. Mary Catholic Schools was able to keep its classrooms open all year thanks to the protocols it had in place, and the cooperation of the community following them, last year.

McKenna said the new protocols are subject to change, depending on COVID-19 levels in the community and the schools.

The system includes five schools in Fox Crossing, Neenah and Menasha: St. Mary Catholic High School and Middle School, and St. Gabriel, St. Margaret Mary, and St. Mary elementary schools.

