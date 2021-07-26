Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Waupaca County

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident with Action 2 News early Sunday evening, saying the incident happened on the Little Wolf River tubing trip.

According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.

No one has been arrested as of this time.

The Sheriff adds the incident is not a homicide.

No other details were immediately provided.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide
A vaccinated man in the high risk category tests positive for COVID-19, says being vaccinated...
Local man who contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated says he would get vaccinated again
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
An event pulled together by Generations Homecare and Hospice along with community partners...
A man’s last wish for one more car show

Latest News

Street, road, generic
WisDOT: Multiple road construction projects begin Monday
UW System announces scholarship campaign encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccine
UW System announces scholarship campaign encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccine
Parents weigh in on mask wearing for upcoming school year in GBAPSD
Parents weigh in on mask wearing for upcoming school year in GBAPSD
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence