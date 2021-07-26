Shooting investigation underway in Waupaca County

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident with Action 2 News early Sunday evening, saying the incident happened on the Little Wolf River tubing trip.

According to the Sheriff, a search for the shooter is currently underway. Authorities have not given a description of the suspect.

No one has been arrested as of this time.

The Sheriff adds the incident is not a homicide.

No other details were immediately provided.

Action 2 News has a crew on the way to the scene, and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.