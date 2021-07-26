Advertisement

Sheriff’s office warns of thefts from vehicles in Valders

(FOX 8)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $500 reward after a someone tried to gain entry to vehicles in Valders overnight.

Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says property was stolen from an unlocked car near Truman Street early Monday morning. The sheriff’s office says there were other attempts to enter vehicles, but an alarm went off and scared the thief or thieves away.

If you have information about that could help investigators, you can leave your tip anonymously with CrimeStoppers at (920) 683-4466 or by using the free P3 app available on Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Sheriff Hartwig reminds people to remove valuable items and secure their vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Crash
3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri
Police dispute claim of planted evidence
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence
Parents weigh in on mask wearing for upcoming school year in GBAPSD
Street, road, generic
WisDOT: Multiple road construction projects begin Monday

Latest News

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
State DPI: School district racism probe deficient
3 million Wisconsinites get COVID-19 shot
July 26 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible