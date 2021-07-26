Sheriff’s office warns of thefts from vehicles in Valders

VALDERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $500 reward after a someone tried to gain entry to vehicles in Valders overnight.

Sheriff Daniel Hartwig says property was stolen from an unlocked car near Truman Street early Monday morning. The sheriff’s office says there were other attempts to enter vehicles, but an alarm went off and scared the thief or thieves away.

If you have information about that could help investigators, you can leave your tip anonymously with CrimeStoppers at (920) 683-4466 or by using the free P3 app available on Apple’s App Store or Google Play.

Sheriff Hartwig reminds people to remove valuable items and secure their vehicles.

