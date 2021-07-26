Shareholders weigh in on Aaron Rodgers returning this season or not

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fans attending today’s Green Bay Packers shareholders meeting remain ever the optimists about the team’s prospects this season.

The question of will Rodgers return, or won’t he, is still not fully clear. All of the questions surrounding the MVP Quarterback made for an interesting shareholders meeting.

“I think anytime you come here even with the uncertainty’s of the future, you know that you’re part of something bigger than any other sports program and in the country and I really do believe that we have optimism for what’s to come next year,” said Josh Lichty, Green Bay Packers shareholder.

No questions were entirely answered today and when talking with shareholders after the meeting, some are unsatisfied that so much remains up in the air.

“I mean it’s like very unnerving as a big fan to wonder whether or not your star player, hero, MVP, is going to come back, and I think more disturbingly whether or not he wants to,” said Katie Bain, Green Bay Packers shareholder.

Close to 4,000 faithful Packers attended today’s meeting. Many we spoke with say they remain optimistic, especially after today’s news about the potential return of Rodgers.

“Fingers cross, I’m hoping, but it sounds like we got some good news today, so I’m really, you know, it’s 90 degrees outside and I got goosebumps when I got the news, so you know it’s good,” said Bain.

“Rodgers is going to probably just try to keep on going, probably just to keep his legacy alive,” said Donavin Brager, Green Bay Packers shareholder.

The first clue on how this will all play out will come tomorrow when players are due to report for training camp.

“I do believe that his heart is here and he’ll come back,” said Lichty.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.