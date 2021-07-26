Advertisement

Police arrest final Grand Chute armed robbery suspects

Grand Chute robbery suspects
Grand Chute robbery suspects(Outagamie County Jail, Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say all three suspects from a July 6 robbery are now in custody.

According to police, officers were able to track 19-year-old Alexander Hibbs-Magruder to an apartment located in the Town of Grand Chute after following up on leads.

Officials say he was arrested on Thursday, July 15, and was then taken to the Outagamie County Jail. He is booked on recommended charges of Robbery, Battery, and Bail Jumping.

On Monday, July 26, police say 17-year-old Levi Carnot was taken into custody after he turned himself in to Grand Chute investigators.

He is also being held at the Outagamie County Jail on recommended charges of Robbery, Battery, and Bail Jumping.

A third suspect, 21-year-Andrew P.D. Hibbs-Magruder, was arrested at a Neenah home on July 8 after fleeing police earlier in the day. He’s being held on charges of Robbery, Battery and Bail Jumping.

The men were wanted in connection to an armed robbery during the evening of July 6.

Police found the trio in a car located on the east side of Appleton on July 8, and tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspects took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers later found the vehicle ditched on W. Deerview Drive, and all three suspects ran from the scene.

