Packers GM “hopeful” for a positive resolution with unhappy Rodgers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers shareholders have gathered at Lambeau Field to hear from the front office on the season and the future of the team.
The Packers are the only publicly owned franchise in the NFL and all of professional sports in the United States.
The shareholders meeting kicks off the beginning of Packers Training Camp. The team is facing uncertainty in the quarterback position. It’s unknown if MVP Aaron Rodgers will be with the team during Training Camp. He’s said to be unhappy with Packers brass.
ESPN reporter and Cover 2 contributor Rob Demovsky reports “a smattering of boos” as Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy and General Manager Brian Gutekunst took the stage.
Some shareholders were clearly in Aaron Rodgers’ corner and let the executives know about it.
Gutekunst told the shareholders that the team has been “working tirelessly” with Rodgers and his representation and they are “hopeful for a positive resolution.”
Action 2 News and Sports will have coverage of the shareholders meeting tonight.
