Advertisement

Major New Orleans hospitals pause non-urgent procedures as COVID cases surge

Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will...
Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) - Non-urgent medical procedures were put on hold until the surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations decreases in south Louisiana.

WVUE-TV reports Louisiana Children’s Medical Center announced Monday that all its health facilities will suspend non-essential surgeries and procedures that would result in overnight stays.

The changes are effective Thursday.

Visitor policies have also been modified.

Patients who are not COVID positive will be limited to one visitor per day.

COVID-positive patients will not be allowed visitors unless they are in end-of-life care, hospice, or have a critical illness. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis and at the discretion of hospital staff.

Our Lady of the Lake, one of the state’s largest health providers out of Baton Rouge, reinstated similar policies earlier in the day.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Crash
3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri
Police dispute claim of planted evidence
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence
Parents weigh in on mask wearing for upcoming school year in GBAPSD
Street, road, generic
WisDOT: Multiple road construction projects begin Monday

Latest News

Grand Chute robbery suspects
Police arrest final Grand Chute armed robbery suspects
Shareholders discuss their thoughts on Aaron Rodgers
Shareholders weigh in on Aaron Rodgers returning this season or not
"No limits ability awareness week" begins in Green Bay
"No limits ability awareness week" begins in Green Bay
Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made
Woman stabbed to death in Fox Crossing, no arrests made