Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Jerry Burke’s memories of EAA AirVenture

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Action 2 News Fox Valley bureau chief Jerry Burke covered the annual EAA fly-in conventions before they were called AirVenture.

This is the 68th year for the event, and Jerry has been to 51 of them. An aviation enthusiast, he’s been very involved in AirVenture since retiring from WBAY in 2007.

Jerry talks about reporting and making discoveries at Wittman Regional Airport and the friendships he’s made spanning the decades.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Crash
3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri
Police dispute claim of planted evidence
Body camera video released in response to social media post claiming police planted evidence
Parents weigh in on mask wearing for upcoming school year in GBAPSD
Street, road, generic
WisDOT: Multiple road construction projects begin Monday

Latest News

Buzz returns to Oshkosh for EAA’s 2021 AirVenture
Buzz returns to Oshkosh for EAA’s 2021 AirVenture
Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto override
Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto override
Former Action 2 News Fox Valley Bureau Chief Jerry Burke (left) reported from the annual EAA...
INTERVIEW: Jerry Burke's 51 years at EAA
Waupaca County Sheriff's Office squad car
DEBRIEF: Waupaca County shooting