INTERVIEW: Jerry Burke’s memories of EAA AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Action 2 News Fox Valley bureau chief Jerry Burke covered the annual EAA fly-in conventions before they were called AirVenture.

This is the 68th year for the event, and Jerry has been to 51 of them. An aviation enthusiast, he’s been very involved in AirVenture since retiring from WBAY in 2007.

Jerry talks about reporting and making discoveries at Wittman Regional Airport and the friendships he’s made spanning the decades.

