Evers calls special session of Legislature on education funding proposal

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has called a special session of the Legislature regarding education spending.

The Democrat called lawmakers to meet Tuesday at 9:01 a.m.

Evers says the 2021-23 budget he signed failed to make “meaningful investments in our kids and our schools.”

The governor’s office says, “In light of the budget’s shortcomings, Gov. Evers announced more than $100 million in new funds for public schools outside of the biennial budget in recognition of the fact that districts had spent funds from their base budgets on pandemic-related expenses. At that time, the governor called on legislators to do more than the bare minimum for our kids and schools and reaffirmed his intent to engage the Legislature in the weeks and months ahead to use these available resources to address the unfinished business left by the budget, including meaningfully investing in our kids and schools.”

The governor, a former superintendent of Wisconsin schools, wants lawmakers to take up a proposal that would invest more than $500 million in schools.

The breakdown is $40 million for K-12 schools and $110 million for higher education. CLICK HERE to view the governor’s proposal.

The legislature planned to meet Tuesday as Republicans work to overturn the governor’s budget vetoes.

“If Republicans have time to come into session just to try and override my vetoes, then they sure as heck have time to come into session to do what’s best for our kids. So, if they’re going to be in Madison, then they have work to do,” Evers says.

It’s unclear if the Republican leadership in the legislature will take up the governor’s proposal.

BREAKING: I’m calling the Legislature into special session tomorrow to do the right thing and invest in our kids and our schools. If they have time to come into session to play politics, then they have time to come in and do what’s best for our kids. Watch my announcement here ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fKtImZHa4h — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 26, 2021

