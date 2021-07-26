Buzz returns to Oshkosh for EAA’s 2021 AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The skies over Oshkosh are once again crowded as EAA AirVenture returns this week.

This year, it’s expected to be one of the biggest events to date, as the world’s largest aviation celebration was virtual in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Large crowds and planes are expected to be in the area all week long, as the year off from in-person events lit a fire in people.

“This is awesome. We thought probably back in December we weren’t sure this would happen. And here we are, in July, 24 months after our last AirVenture and everybody is back,” said Jack Pelton, the CEO for EAA.

Monday marked the opening day of AirVenture, which is expected to have something for everyone.

“Just a lot of walking around, trying to figure out, planning, looking at the schedule, making our little own itinerary, so yeah, we’re really excited,” said Kelly Marks of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Private, corporate and military aircraft are all on display, and the number of planes on the ground is even surprising to those who fly in on some pretty impressive rides themselves.

“This is my first time here and what better way to fly into Oshkosh and the first time in a C-17. I didn’t expect the show to be near anything this big. They’re telling me it’s going to be 600,000 people here and this is great,” said Major Wes Cranmer of the 758th Airlift Squadron.

The crowds are expected to be huge, close to - if not more than - two years ago, when attendance topped 600,000 people.

Both new and old warbirds are in Oshkosh, as well as updated technology.

“You never know what’s on the flight line this year, five years from now may be in the headlines so it keeps people intrigued, there’s interest here,” said Dick Knapinski of EAA. “They know not only is the history of aviation here, but the future is too.”

Action 2 News spoke with AirVenture attendees Monday, who said they were excited to see the planes and watch the shows, but more than anything, they were thrilled for a bit of normalcy after the last 18 months and to be together with friends and strangers who share a love of aviation.

