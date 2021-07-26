Advertisement

Bonduel officer pulls driver from burning vehicle

A driver is rescued from a fiery crash in Bonduel. July 26, 2021.
A driver is rescued from a fiery crash in Bonduel. July 26, 2021.(Bonduel Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Bonduel Police officer pulled a driver from a burning vehicle after a crash Monday morning.

At 11:07 a.m., police were called to the report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 117 and Express Way. They found a vehicle on fire.

A passerby named Todd Yancy was smashing out the passenger window. Officer Drake Feriancek ran to the burning vehicle and pulled the driver out just before the passenger compartment became engulfed in flames.

“Officer Feriancek was then assisted by Bonduel EMS member Jesse Bartelt dragging the victim away from the vehicle up a steep embankment to the roadway a safe distance from the burning truck,” reads a statement from police.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

“A great team effort lead to the saving of a life today,” reads a post on the Bonduel Police Facebook page.

