WisDOT: Multiple road construction projects begin Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State transportation officials say multiple projects on Wisconsin highways will begin Monday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, projects will start in Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Oconto and Sheboygan Counties.

Here’s what you need to know for each project:

Fond du Lac County: Work will begin in the Village of Brandon on WIS 49. Authorities say the roadway is being resurfaced between County TC and the western village limits. Crews will also do work on pedestrian curb ramps, spot curb and gutters, as well as pavement markings.

WisDOT says WIS 49 will remain open, with lane closures and flagging operations in the work zone. Anyone with driveways in the area will be notified by the contractor 48 hours in advance of any driveway restriction. Construction expected to finish in early September.

Manitowoc County: An I-43 bridge deck polymer overlay project will begin, and minor delays may happen where traffic merges into one lane. I-43 will be open to traffic with single-lane closures at the bridge location crews are working on.

Crews are expected to put the overlay on the entire top surface of 19 bridge decks throughout the county, with 17 locations being bridges and two other locations being overpasses. Specific locations include six bridges between Westview Road and County U/Newton Road in the Cleveland area, seven bridges between County CL/Viebhan Road and U.S. 10 near Manitowoc and six bridges between County V/Hillcrest Road and the Devils River near Kellnersville.

WisDOT says during the week of July 26-July 30, crews will put the overlay on five bridges. Authorities say those bridges are located from County V (Hillcrest Road) to the Devils River crossing, and the County V (Hillcrest Road) overpass near Kellnersville.

A speed limit reduction will also be installed at the work site. The project is expected to be done by August 20.

Oconto County: A resurfacing project will cover 14.2 miles of WIS 32 from the northern limits of the Village of Pulaski at South Chase Road to WIS 22 near the City of Gillett. According to WisDOT, the roadway will be open, however lane closures and flagging operations will be enforced at the work zone. In addition, some side streets and driveways will have restricted access, however officials say the contractor will notify property owners 48 hours before any driveway restriction.

Officials say crews will apply new shoulder and centerline rumble strips, and also put an overlay on the Pensaukee River bridge. In addition, they will do work on culverts, shoulders, beam guard and pavement markings. Work is expected to be done at the end of October.

Sheboygan County: Concrete panel repairs will cause the WIS 57 on-ramp to westbound WIS 23 to close starting at 5 a.m. Monday, July 26. WisDOT says crews will be repairing concrete on southbound WIS 57 between Mullet River and WIS 23 starting at 6 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. Friday, July 30. The right lane will be closed during repairs. Crews will also repair concrete on the westbound WIS 23 on-ramp from WIS 57 starting at 5 a.m. Monday.

Detour: Southbound WIS 57 will go right on County O, take O west to County E, and then take a left on E to head south to WIS 23. Meanwhile, northbound traffic on WIS 57 chould continue north to County O, take a left at O and then head west to County E. Drivers will then take a left to County E and then head south to WIS 23.

Authorities add all work and traffic impacts depend on weather, and can change as needed.

CLICK HERE for information on more construction projects throughout the northeast region of the state.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.