UW System announces scholarship campaign encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new campaign will allow select University of Wisconsin students to win a $7,000 scholarship if they - as well as enough of their fellow students - are vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to UW System President Tommy Thompson, the vaccination effort is a part of the new “70 for 70″ campaign, and applies to all UW-System schools except for UW-Madison.

Under the campaign, vaccinated students who attend universities which achieve at least 70% vaccination rates will be eligible for one of 70 scholarships, all of which are valued at $7,000.

In order for the campaign to work, students who have been vaccinated will notify their universities, and when each school’s student body reaches the 70% threshold, the vaccinated students on that campus will become eligible for a drawing to award a proportionate number of the 70 available scholarships.

The proportion will be based on enrollment.

In order to be eligible, officials say students must receive their full series of vaccinations by October 15.

For universities which don’t meet the threshold, the share of scholarships awarded in the drawing will increase at the universities which do meet the threshold.

As previously reported, the UW System isn’t requiring students to be vaccinated, although other schools are weighing the option.

Officials say the 70% threshold was chosen due to estimates of the amount of people needed to reach herd immunity.

In addition to awarding scholarships, officials with the UW System say student government who help their campuses reach the 70% threshold will receive up to $5,000.

Earlier this year, Thompson announced nursing students who participated in COVID-19 vaccine clinics would receive a $500 credit for their tuition. That effort was in addition to the system offering a $500 tuition credit for students working in health care settings, allowing some students to have $1,000 taken off their spring tuition bill.

