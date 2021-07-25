STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE BY MONDAY EVENING

Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and the humidity will remain low. But, it will turn muggier over the course of Monday and a hot afternoon can be expected. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with a heat index possibly into the mid 90s. It should be a mostly sunny day, but skies may be a bit smokier compared to this weekend.

We’ll be dry into the afternoon, but by the early evening storms will track into the Northwoods. Some storms could be strong to severe. The storms should weaken with time, and they’ll shift southward overnight. Spotty storms are possible at times on Tuesday. It will be another muggy day, but highs will likely stay in the mid 80s.

Another round of more widespread storms should develop Wednesday afternoon. Some rain could linger into Thursday morning as a cold front pushes through Wisconsin. The humidity will drop over the course of the day, and it will be cooler with a high around 80 degrees. Lows should be into the upper 50s as skies clear out Thursday night. Friday will likely turn out to be the nicest, most comfortable day this week. Highs will be close to 80° with low humidity. Look for lower 80s this weekend with an isolated chance for storms on Saturday.

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: W/S 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TUESDAY: SW/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Comfortable and quiet. LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggier. PM storms NORTH, spreading south overnight. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM storms likely. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Lingering showers early, then partly cloudy. Cooler... humidity drops through the day. HIGH: 80 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 79 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with spotty storms possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 81

