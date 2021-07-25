Parents weigh in on mask wearing for upcoming school year in GBAPSD

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Parents of students in the Green Bay Area Public School District are sharing their thoughts and concerns in a listening session about the potential for masks in schools.

The Green Bay Area Public School Board is hosting the session Sunday night, and is scheduled to run from 5 - 7 p.m.

This comes one day before the board is scheduled to vote on whether to require masks throughout the district this upcoming fall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask, but the unvaccinated do.

The COVID-19 vaccines which have been given emergency use authorization are available to all who are 18 or older by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pfizer’s vaccine being the only one given emergency use authorization for those who are at least 12 years old.

Earlier this month, Pfizer said the FDA has granted priority review for its vaccine to be given full approval by the FDA. CLICK HERE to read that release.

Pfizer had submitted its vaccine for approval for those who are 16 and over in May, and Moderna submitted an application for its vaccine in June.

As previously reported, Moderna is now testing its vaccine in younger people.

There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for COVID-19 in the U.S.

As COVID-19 cases trend upward throughout the state, parents will soon have the answers they have been waiting for.

“So, I plan to look at the data, listen to the community, and try to call it right down the middle and make the best decision that I can,” said Andrew Becker, a member of the Green Bay Area Public School Board.

Ned Dorff, a Green Bay Elementary School teacher says he wants what’s best for the children.

“We want to make sure our kids are in school full-time this year and we want to take the steps necessary to make sure that they’re safe and healthy and that their classmates are safe and healthy and that they don’t have to end up going back into quarantine,” said Dorff.

Classes start in less than two months.

Each person will be allowed to speak for 3 minutes, and calls will be made in the order the forms were received.

The Appleton School Board will hear district leaders’ recommendation for COVID-19 protocols Monday night.

