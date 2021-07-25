No injuries reported in Green Bay garage fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say a garage fire caused thousands of dollars in damage early Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 1200 block of Stuart Street at 12:30 p.m. for a report of a garage fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the two stall detached garage, and were able to extinguish the fire within five minutes.

Officials say no one was injured, and no one has been displaced due to the fire, which is still being investigated.

Fire officials say the fire, which started on the outside of the garage, caused an estimated $7,500 in damage.

