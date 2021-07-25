Advertisement

Investigation underway to determine cause of Brillion duplex fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say no one was injured during the early morning hours Saturday when a fire broke out at a duplex in Brillion.

According to the Brillion Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Pagel Avenue at 12:34 a.m. for a report of a fire.

When they arrived, officials say light smoke could be seen coming from the living room of the residence into the garage area. In addition, there was also smoke coming from an exhaust pipe in the roof, as well as from a roof ridge cap area.

Crews eventually went into the attic, where they also found light smoke, but no fire.

By the time firefighters were able to locate the area where the fire had started, officials say it had extinguished itself.

Officials say residents on both sides of the duplex were able to safely evacuate, and no one was reported injured during the incident.

The building was then ventilated, and an investigation of the residence was made, and while the area of origin was found, the cause is still undetermined.

Action 2 News has sent an inquiry to the Brillion Fire Department regarding the cause of the fire, and will update this article when more details have been confirmed.

