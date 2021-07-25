HOT AGAIN, BUT NOT QUITE AS HUMID

Today will feature relatively sunny skies, although some smoky haze may filter the sunlight at times. Skies will be much more hazy tomorrow as wildfire smoke from distant wildfires really filters back into our region. It will feel only slightly humid this afternoon with highs getting into the upper 80s. It will be dry with lows mostly in the mid 60s tonight.

Monday will be start off mostly sunny. Highs will approach 90° and it will feel muggier once again. Most of the day looks dry, but evening storms are expected to develop across northern areas. Some storms could be strong to severe. The storm threat may shift southward overnight, and additional storms are expected on Tuesday. The middle of the week will be warm and humid with highs mostly in the middle 80s.

Another round of storms should develop on Wednesday with some lingering rain along a cold front Thursday. Thursday afternoon, skies will likely dry out. It will still be muggy, but that humidity should drop late. Highs will be in the lower half of the 80s, and could be a degree or two cooler on Friday. Friday should feel more comfortable as humidity will drop a bit.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: W 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

MONDAY: W BACKING SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Sunny, but with some smoky haze. Hot. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Mild temperatures. LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggier. Evening storms NORTH, spreading south late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 66

THURSDAY: Lingering showers... mostly early. Warm, humidity drops late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid, but more comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Feeling more humid with partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 84

