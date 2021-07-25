‘Flying Boat’ Documentary kicks off EAA AirVenture week with world premiere

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Anticipation is in the air ahead of EAA AirVenture starting Monday. To kick things off, a new documentary will make its world premiere right before the week-long event.

“It’s really the ultimate adventure machine and it’s the ultimate culture to be able to fly on a flying boat wherever you’d like to go,” said Dirk Braun, “Flying Boat” Producer and Director.

At the 68th annual EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the “Flying Boat” documentary will air, starring a 1954 award-winning Grumman Albatross.

“They were originally designed as open ocean search and rescue, these aircrafts can go across oceans, they can cross the Atlantic, cross the Pacific. They’ve been used in the Navy, and in the military. They used flying boats because there was a lack of runways,” said Braun.

The Director and Producer of the film, Dirk Braun, said it’s been his dream to fly in one of these planes and it’s what inspired him to create the documentary.

”I first started fantasizing and was introduced to the Albatross 17 years ago, when I was 18 and it just never left me, and I always just been so interested in this plane and just kind of kept running with it and finally started getting serious about 5 or 6 years ago,” Braun said.

Braun and fellow pilot, Joe Duke, who’s featured in the film, flew into Oshkosh on the Grumman Albatross on Saturday, just in time to kick off the week-long event.

Braun said the amphibious seaplane can take off in 8 to 10-foot seas and has been to more places on earth, than any other machine.

“We took it really, some really beautiful places, this plane, you know it can take you to places that you only, can only dream of and where other things can’t go,” said Braun.

The documentary focuses on the pilots and mechanics who have restored and maintained the rare Grumman Albatross.

“My mission and pursuit in making this film is to inspire people to pursue their dreams no matter how unattainable they may seem,” said Braun.

The documentary’s world premiere will air Sunday night at 9:30 p.m. at the Eaa AirVenture’s Fly-in Theater, click here for more information.

Marcus Theatres in Oshkosh will also have showings on Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. For tickets and showtimes, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.