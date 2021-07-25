BBB reminds consumers to beware of driveway repair scams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau says it’s prime season for door to door crews, and is issuing a reminder to homeowners to watch out for driveway repair scams.

Action 2 News has previously reported on victims losing thousands of dollars to repair scams.

Officials say if your driveway needs paving or repairs, you shouldn’t just trust anyone to do the job.

The BBB of Wisconsin says its online scam tracker has numerous reports from homeowners who lost money.

The crews often say they’re in the area doing work, and have extra material to seal or repair your driveway. They then promise a deal, and sometimes even a warranty, but are doing shoddy work or leave jobs unfinished.

In some cases, the BBB says people have lost more than $8,000.

BBB officials are reminding consumers to hire trustworthy companies, research before you hire, and to not pay up front before the work is done.

Most contractors will require a percentage of the total price upfront, but it should never be the full price before the work has started.

If you have been a victim of a contractor scam, the BBB says to report it to their scam tracker, which can be found here.

