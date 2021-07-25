Advertisement

3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri

Crash
Crash(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (AP) - Three people from Wisconsin died in a four-vehicle crash in eastern Missouri on Friday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened after a defect on a U-Haul truck caused the driver to lose control on Interstate 44 about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis in Crawford County.

The truck sideswiped a minivan and crossed the median before colliding with a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 23-year-old Frank Handley of Janesville, Wisconsin, and striking a Ford Transit Van driven by Michael Semmens of Genoa, Illinois.

Handley and his passengers, Eve A. King, 22, of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Ronald King, 19, of Beloit, Wisconsin, all died at the scene

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vaccinated man in the high risk category tests positive for COVID-19, says being vaccinated...
Local man who contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated says he would get vaccinated again
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
An event pulled together by Generations Homecare and Hospice along with community partners...
A man’s last wish for one more car show

Latest News

Fred Prehn appears at May 26, 2021 Natural Resources Board Meeting
More groups ask Kaul to remove Natural Resources Board chair
Investigation underway to determine cause of Brillion duplex fire
Flying Boat documentary is set to premiere at EAA AirVenture on Sunday
Flying Boat documentary is set to premiere at EAA AirVenture on Sunday
UW System announces scholarship campaign encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccine