Wisconsin gets $3.1 million for rural COVID-19 vaccination efforts

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at Operation Warp Speed headquarters in Washington, D.C., Nov. 13, 2020. The cards are sent out as part of vaccination kits from Operation Warp Speed.(U.S. Department of Defense)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin is getting $3.1 million from the federal government to support rural health clinics with vaccination efforts.

The money from the American Rescue Plan will go to 63 rural health clinics.

They’ll use it to combat misinformation and work on increasing vaccine confidence and outreach.

The program is run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, awarding grants to qualifying rural clinics based on the number of sites they operate, with each clinic getting nearly $50,000 per site.

