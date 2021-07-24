Advertisement

Unvaccinated snow leopard at San Diego Zoo catches COVID-19

In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.
In this June 11, 2020, file photo, a sign is near the entrance to the San Diego Zoo in San Diego.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday.

Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected.

In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Millions of mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
A vaccinated man in the high risk category tests positive for COVID-19, says being vaccinated...
Local man who contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated says he would get vaccinated again
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center
REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

Latest News

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Kathleen Collins
Silver Alert issued for woman who may be traveling to Sheboygan
Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home
Packers place linebacker on COVID-19/reserve list
An event pulled together by Generations Homecare and Hospice along with community partners...
A man’s last wish for one more car show