Thousands turn out for rainy, hot Packers 5K

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although it was a rainy and a hot day for a 5K, more than 2,000 people participated in a race around and through Lambeau Field Saturday morning.

The race is one of the many festivities leading up to the start of training camp next week.

Organizers say turnout was good despite the weather conditions.

“We were a little down this year from previous years, I believe, but coming back after last year, it’s going to be a little bit of a down year,” said Kyle McArdle, the Start Line Director for the Packers 5K. “It’s probably one of the most unique races in the area for sure, the fact that you get to go through Lambeau Field is pretty special.”

Packers training camp is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

