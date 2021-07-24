Advertisement

Thousands turn out for rainy, hot Packers 5K

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Although it was a rainy and a hot day for a 5K, more than 2,000 people participated in a race around and through Lambeau Field Saturday morning.

The race is one of the many festivities leading up to the start of training camp next week.

Organizers say turnout was good despite the weather conditions.

“We were a little down this year from previous years, I believe, but coming back after last year, it’s going to be a little bit of a down year,” said Kyle McArdle, the Start Line Director for the Packers 5K. “It’s probably one of the most unique races in the area for sure, the fact that you get to go through Lambeau Field is pretty special.”

Packers training camp is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

RELATED: What fans can expect at Packers training camp

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Millions of mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
A vaccinated man in the high risk category tests positive for COVID-19, says being vaccinated...
Local man who contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated says he would get vaccinated again
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center
REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

Latest News

Thousands turn out for rainy Packers 5K
Thousands turn out for rainy Packers 5K
A man’s last wish for one more car show
A man’s last wish for one more car show
Green Bay, Appleton School Districts to make decision on mask wearing soon
Green Bay, Appleton School Districts to make decision on mask wearing soon
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Kathleen Collins
Silver Alert issued for woman who may be traveling to Sheboygan