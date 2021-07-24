Silver Alert issued for woman who may be traveling to Sheboygan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed to help find a missing woman.

Saturday afternoon, authorities issued a Silver Alert for a woman identified as 83-year-old Kathleen Collins.

According to state authorities, Collins was last seen at 12 p.m. Saturday on Shalom Drive in the Town of Farmington, which is located in Washington County.

In the alert, officials say her husband told them she drove away in a 2018 Silver Mercedes S560 with a Florida plate of HYBZ24. The vehicle is said to have a sun roof.

She has not been heard from since she left.

Collins is described as 5′4, weighs 125 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was said to be wearing a red shirt, brown shorts and sandals when she left Saturday afternoon.

The alert states she may also have her dog with her, which is described as a white Maltese.

Authorities add she may be traveling to Sheboygan to visit a previous address on Lenz Court, or to visit her deceased father in a cemetery.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4434.

