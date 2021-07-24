Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for woman who may be traveling to Sheboygan

Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Kathleen Collins
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for Kathleen Collins(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Your help is needed to help find a missing woman.

Saturday afternoon, authorities issued a Silver Alert for a woman identified as 83-year-old Kathleen Collins.

According to state authorities, Collins was last seen at 12 p.m. Saturday on Shalom Drive in the Town of Farmington, which is located in Washington County.

In the alert, officials say her husband told them she drove away in a 2018 Silver Mercedes S560 with a Florida plate of HYBZ24. The vehicle is said to have a sun roof.

She has not been heard from since she left.

Collins is described as 5′4, weighs 125 pounds, and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was said to be wearing a red shirt, brown shorts and sandals when she left Saturday afternoon.

The alert states she may also have her dog with her, which is described as a white Maltese.

Authorities add she may be traveling to Sheboygan to visit a previous address on Lenz Court, or to visit her deceased father in a cemetery.

Anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4434.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Millions of mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
A vaccinated man in the high risk category tests positive for COVID-19, says being vaccinated...
Local man who contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated says he would get vaccinated again
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center
REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

Latest News

Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home
Packers place linebacker on COVID-19/reserve list
An event pulled together by Generations Homecare and Hospice along with community partners...
A man’s last wish for one more car show
Very hot & humid this afternoon!
First Alert Forecast: Morning storms give way to a hot and humid afternoon!