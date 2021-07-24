Advertisement

Packers place linebacker on COVID-19/reserve list

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Team officials say a linebacker for the Green Bay Packers has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Brian Gutekunst, the team’s General Manager, announced Saturday afternoon that Ray Wilborn is now on the list.

The list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19, or had close contact with a person - or people - who are infected with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Packers announced in early January Wilborn was signed to a reserve/future contract. Wilborn is a first-year player out of Ball State University.

Although he was signed by the Atlanta Falcons in April of 2020, the Packers say he was released by the team after training camp, and was also on the practice squad during this past season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The announcement comes less than a week before Packers training cam is scheduled to begin.

