MORNING STORMS, THEN HOT & HUMID

Early this morning, storms were in progress over northern Wisconsin and pushing to the South and East very slowly. These storms eventually will make their way into the fox valley later this morning. Although storms were relatively strong over northern counties, they’ll likely not be as strong as they arrive in the Fox Valley. After those storms move out, some afternoon sunshine can be expected. A few more isolated storms could pop up throughout the afternoon, and could be on the strong side, but today will not be a washout. It will however be hot, very humid and at times a bit breezy.

Otherwise, the heat will continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. Most of our highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity may drop SLIGHTLY into tomorrow, but you should expect those dew points to rise again on Monday. We really don’t expect any big break in the humidity until we get towards the end of next week. A few spotty storms could return late Mondaynight...Better chances arrive Tuesday and again Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: WSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TODAY: Hot and humid. Scattered storms early, and a few possible late. Otherwise, some sun. HIGH: 89 LOW 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and still hot. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. Chance of a storms overnight. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Some sun. Warm and a bit humid. A morning storm? HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.