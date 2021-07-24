Advertisement

MORNING STORMS, THEN HOT & HUMID

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Early this morning, storms were in progress over northern Wisconsin and pushing to the South and East very slowly. These storms eventually will make their way into the fox valley later this morning. Although storms were relatively strong over northern counties, they’ll likely not be as strong as they arrive in the Fox Valley. After those storms move out, some afternoon sunshine can be expected. A few more isolated storms could pop up throughout the afternoon, and could be on the strong side, but today will not be a washout. It will however be hot, very humid and at times a bit breezy.

Otherwise, the heat will continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. Most of our highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity may drop SLIGHTLY into tomorrow, but you should expect those dew points to rise again on Monday. We really don’t expect any big break in the humidity until we get towards the end of next week. A few spotty storms could return late Mondaynight...Better chances arrive Tuesday and again Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: WSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TODAY: Hot and humid. Scattered storms early, and a few possible late. Otherwise, some sun. HIGH: 89 LOW 63

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and still hot. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. Chance of a storms overnight. HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Some sun. Warm and a bit humid. A morning storm? HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayflies invaded a gas station in Nekoosa, Wisconsin, piling on top of each other, the pumps...
Millions of mayflies invade gas station in Wisconsin
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance
Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center
REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New vaccinations outpacing finished vaccinations
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride

Latest News

First Alert Weather 24-hour rainfall predictions
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and humid weekend
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stickies and storms
First Alert Weather
LATE NIGHT STORMS, THEN HOT & HUMID WEEKEND
First Alert Weather
HOT & HUMID INTO THE WEEKEND WITH SOME STORMS