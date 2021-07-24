A man’s last wish for one more car show

OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - A significant car show for a hospice patient suffering from heart failure persevered through the precipitation on July 24.

In the parking lot of Omro High School on this emotional Saturday morning, was “Jerry’s Car Show.” An event pulled together by Generations Homecare and Hospice along with community partners to bring Jerry Applegate to one last car show.

“Our community comes together in good times and in bad times,” one of Applegate’s nieces, Kimberly Owens, said. “Though this is a bad time, we’re all coming together as one and as a last wish for someone. That to me is what it truly means to show up for people.”

Azura Memory Care, Motor Mania, and Appleton’s Corvette Club all banded together despite the rainy conditions.

A member of the Appleton Valley Vettes Corvette Club, Mark Danke, who owns a 1957 C1 forest green Corvette shared how “the reactions of people’s faces when they see the car pull up or just parked and walking around it... they just start oohing and aahing. The older generation, it brings back memories for them.”

One of the original members of the Corvette Club founded in 1983 emphasized the importance of philanthropic events like this.

“What’s going on here today is why I joined the club,” a founding member, Dick Rank, said. “Because of how I feel about doing stuff like this.”

“These are memories - the memories of Jerry were that he was always at car shows,” Owens shared. “Jerry always had cars. It’s just something that he loved doing. To have this one last wish for him when we all come together is super important.”

The sound of revving engines seemed like a fitting soundtrack to a very special morning.

“He was close to his brothers and sisters,” Owens said. “He loved cars. I’ll always remember seeing Jerry at the Aldi store. He was always talkative. Always wanted to be out and about. This is his thing right here.”

