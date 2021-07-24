Local man who contracts COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated says he would get vaccinated again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News reported yesterday, state health officials said more than 98% of new COVID-19 cases are among people who are unvaccinated. But as cases start to rise again, so-called breakthrough cases in vaccinated people are starting to draw attention.

38-year-old Trevor Ramseier from De Pere falls in the high-risk category, was fully vaccinated, and still tested positive for COVID-19.

Ramseier says he never had COVID-19 prior to this, he received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in February and his second dose came in March. He says on Wednesday he began experiencing the main symptoms of COVID-19, had some heart palpitations but says he’s fortunate not to need hospitalization.

Out of precaution, he got tested on Wednesday and his positive results came back on Thursday.

“98.4 percent of our cases are in non-vaccinated people since the first of the year that shows that this vaccines works,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary.

Ramseier said his doctors believe he caught the highly contagious Delta variant.

“My doctor shared with me that I was the first case that he’s seen of somebody that was fully vaccinated and had a breakthrough positive case,” said Ramseier.

Ramseier and his family were very concerned because he’s immunocompromised, has an auto-immune disease and asthma.

“I’m just going to speak from personal preference and to each their own, I am certainly glad I’m vaccinated cause if it’s this bad with this vaccination, I cannot imagine how bad I would’ve had it, had I not been vaccinated,” Ramseier said.

“There’s no vaccine that’s ever been 100 percent, but when we’re talking about a virus that left, essentially will infect every human on the planet, having a tool that can reduce the risk of hospitalization of death by 90%, will save millions of lives,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, DHS Chief Medical Officer.

Ramseier states he’s a living example that a vaccinated person in the high-risk category can contract COVID-19 and not have severe symptoms. He says he would definitely get the vaccine again.

“I literally am sitting here, I’m sick, right, but I’m not severe. I’m not in the hospital and that’s been the message with the vaccination this entire time, is get it so that it’s not nearly as severe as it could be,” said Ramseier.

After isolating himself away in the basement, Ramseier says he’s starting to feel better and says it’s because he’s vaccinated. He said he’s thankful his family members have tested negative, especially since his son is immunocompromised and his mother lives with MS.

