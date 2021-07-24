HOT, BUT NOT QUITE AS HUMID SUNDAY

Isolated storms remain possible into this evening... mainly north/east of Green Bay. It’s certainly been a warm, muggy day; but the humidity will drop a little overnight. As a result, lows will be cooler tonight compared to this morning with most of us in the lower 60s. Temperatures may dip into the 50s across the Northwoods.

Sunday will feature relatively sunny skies, although some smoky haze may filter the sunlight at times. But, the smoke from those distant wildfires is likely more noticeable on Monday. It will feel slightly humid Sunday afternoon with highs into the upper 80s. It will be dry with lows in the mid 60s at night.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday. Highs will approach 90° and it will feel muggier once again. The day should be dry, but evening storms are expected to develop across northern areas. Some storms could be strong to severe. The storm threat may shift southward overnight, and additional scattered storms are expected on Tuesday. The middle of the week will be warm and humid with highs mostly in the middle 80s.

Another round of storms should develop on Wednesday with some lingering rain along a cold front Thursday. Thursday afternoon is looking dry. It will still be muggy, but that humidity should drop late. Highs will be in the lower half of the 80s, and could be a degree or two cooler on Friday. Friday should feel more comfortable, although it could still be slightly humid.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: W 10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

MONDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. A little cooler with a slight dip in humidity. LOW: 63

SUNDAY: Sunny, but with some smoky haze. Hot. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and muggier. Evening storms NORTH, spreading south late. HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds, warm, and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

THURSDAY: Lingering showers... mostly early. Warm, humidity drops late. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid, but more comfortable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Feeling more humid with partly cloudy skies. Spotty storms possible. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.