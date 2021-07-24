Certification mishap leads to Appleton lifeguard shortage

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Appleton area pools were forced to close early on Thursday, June 22 after the Parks and Recreation Department earned that 2/3 of their lifeguarding staff were not fully certified.

Appleton Director of Parks, Recreation, and Facilities Dean Gazza said the Red Cross notified him on Thursday that course materials were missed during training, leaving many lifeguards hired in the spring to not be properly certified.

“I don’t know if it was compressing material together to get it done quickly or the very specifics of it, but things were missed,” Gazza said.

The city quickly pulled all non-certified lifeguards per Red Cross direction after hearing the news, resulting in a staffing shortage and both Mead and Erb pools closed Thursday.

“It’s a matter of us taking a lot of precautionary measures and making sure the public was safe as soon as it was brought to our attention from the Red Cross,” Gazza said.

This is the second time this summer the pool has been short-staffed with lifeguards.

“One of the reasons we are in the situation we are in is because it was very challenging to get lifeguards across the state in the beginning of summer,” Gazza said, “getting certified is one step that you have to go through in order to be hired to do the work. Where a lot of other summer jobs you would just start working immediately and start making money.”

The city says it will only operate pools with certified lifeguards.

Erb Pool is opened Friday to the public. Mead is closed through this weekend but will reopen Monday when all lifeguards are fully certified.

