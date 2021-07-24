Two Green Bay school board meetings related to mask wearing scheduled Sunday and Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 cases trend upwards throughout the state and health officials blame the unvaccinated, Green Bay parents will soon know if their kids will be required to a wear a face mask this upcoming fall.

A debate on children wearing masks in schools is underway with less than two months before classes start.

“So I plan to look at the data, listen to the community, and try to call it right down the middle and make the best decision that I can,” Andrew Becker, a treasurer for the Green Bay Area School Board, said.

On Sunday, parents of students enrolled at Green Bay Area Public Schools will get the chance to sound off at a listening session board members are hosting, a day before it’s scheduled to vote on whether to require masks throughout the district.

“I certainly think that the vaccine should be a choice, but I think it’s a choice that almost every adult should be choosing to take it because why take that risk of catching it or spreading it,” Becker said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask but the unvaccinated do.

The highly contagious Delta variant is being blamed for rising COVID cases around the county with 98.4 percent of positive tests in Wisconsin coming from the unvaccinated.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said elementary students should wear masks since a vaccine isn’t available for that age group yet.

“The kids for the most part are just find with that. They will wear the mask. They understand and they want to be in school,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said.

Ned Dorff is a Green Bay elementary school teacher and a parent of two kids enrolled in the district.

“For them, they are not eligible for the vaccine at their age. We’re going to have them mask up, regardless of how the vote goes. But we would hope that the school board would protect all the kids,” Dorff said.

There are parents opposed to students wearing mask and in one Facebook group called GBAPS - Community Advocates for Students, a few parents said they plan to voice their disagreements on Sunday.

