Sturgeon Bay woman gets life in prison for stabbing roommate to death

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County woman was sentenced to life in prison Friday for stabbing her roommate to death.

Prosecutors say Susan Soukup stabbed the 32-year-old roommate, Katie McConkey, in the neck as she slept. It wasn’t fatal, and Soukup stabbed her four or five more times. McConkey collapsed in a hallway, where police found her. She died later at a hospital. Soukup told investigators they were in an on-again/off-again relationship, and she was angry that McConkey came home from work and didn’t want to hear about Soukup’s day.

McConkey’s family and friends made emotional statements before the judge handed down the sentence.

“There was no accident. There was no deranged heart. There was no self-defense. There was no insanity. This prisoner knew exactly what she was doing when she picked up that knife, and knew exactly that she would cause by sister mortal harm by stabbing her. There was a sheer will and determination to stab her not once but scores of times,” McConkey’s brother, Michael Webb, told the court.

“Katie’s loving and accepting nature landing her in the hands of a predator,” her friend Amanda Moegenburg said. “She stayed away for a couple months, and Sue did what predators do best. She got Katie to move back in with her and completely destroyed any personal self-worth Katie had.”

The judge made Soukup eligible for release on extended supervision in 32 years -- matching McConkey’s age when she was killed.

Soukup will be 85 years old when she first becomes eligible.

