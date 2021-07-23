Advertisement

St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements

As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next. (Source: CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Louis city and county officials say they will require masks in some public places starting Monday, citing a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

Masks will be mandatory in indoor public places and on public transportation for everyone age 5 or older, even for those who are vaccinated, officials said in a news release on Friday. Masking outdoors “will be strongly encouraged,” especially in group settings.

The decision comes as both of Missouri’s urban areas are seeing a big uptick in cases in hospitalizations that began in rural areas of the state, especially in southwestern Missouri. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that medical leaders in that region appear to be on the verge of calling for a new mask mandate there as well.

Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the city of St. Louis, said more than 500 St. Louisans have already died from COVID-19, “and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases linked to more contagious delta variant
Five people were arrested for the drug overdose death of Jordan May in Waupaca County. Top...
Five arrested for Waupaca County drug overdose, referred for reckless homicide charges
Rusty patched bumble bee on flowers at downtown Appleton home
Rare, endangered bee found in Appleton
Trial now set for John Solberg, consignment car dealership owner indicted on fraud

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to push forward on the January 6th committee.
Pelosi pushes forward with Jan. 6 committee
Anglers at the Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament
Fishing tournament boosts lakeshore businesses
Testing blood with a glucose meter
INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes
Insulin monitor for diabetics
INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes
(Source: Pixabay)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Super crops