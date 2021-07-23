Advertisement

REPORT: Packers, WR Davante Adams break off extension talks

Packers receiver Davante Adams practices inside the Don Hutson Center(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “First the QB, now the No. 1 WR.” The Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Davante Adams have reportedly broken off talks for a long-term extension.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport’s sources, there are no plans to resume discussions right now.

Adams is still under contract and will make $12.25 million this season. After that, he’s eligible to become a free agent. He was on the field for Packers minicamp last month.

This drama heats up less than a week before training camp, as some are already wondering when they’ll see star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers didn’t attend the mandatory minicamp last month.

