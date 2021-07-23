Advertisement

Remains of Langlade County sailor killed at Pearl Harbor identified

U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth Doernenburg died aboard the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor(U.S. Navy)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - A sailor from Langlade County who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will finally be coming home to rest.

The Defense Department says the remains of U.S. Navy Fireman 1st Class Kenneth E. Doernenburg were identified on March 25. He’ll be laid to rest in his hometown of Antigo on September 25.

Doernenburg was 23 when he died aboard the USS Oklahoma with 428 other crewmen as the battleship sustained numerous torpedo hits, causing it to capsize. Only 35 of them could be identified by laboratories at the time. The rest were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, known as the Punchbowl.

In 2015, remains were exhumed for modern forensic analysis, including DNA testing.

The Punchbowl includes a Wall of the Missing, bearing the names of MIAs from the Pearl Harbor attack and World War II. The Defense Department says a rosette will be placed next to Doernenburg’s name to show he’s been accounted for.

